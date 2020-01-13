Panga: Kangana Ranaut, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari ‘walk alongside hand in hand for lunch’ in BTS pic from film's sets

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga will be hitting the screen on January 24, 2020. Ahead of that, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Kangana that will leave you excited for the film. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a Bollywood actress who has managed to deliver back to back hits in the past and impress fans with her performances, comes to mind. Now, she is all set to become Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Jaya in Panga and the trailer left fans asking for more. Panga features Kangana as Jaya who is a government employee but wants to make a comeback as a national level kabaddi player. While filming the movie, Ashwiny often used to share photos with Kangana as ‘Panga stories’ to add to the excitement of the film.

A day back, the Panga director shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s set with Kangana as Jaya that added to the excitement of the fans. In the photo, Kangana can be seen walking beside Ashwiny. The actor-director duo can be seen walking hand in hand as they headed to have lunch together. Ashwiny can be seen with a frown on her face and described it as a face when she is having ‘hunger pangs and migraine.’ Kangana can be seen in her get up as Jaya in the BTS pic.

Ashwiny shared the story behind the photo and wrote, “Walking along hand in hand for lunch. The frown on my face is the Hunger Pangs and the Migraine heat. Loads of stories to say off screen too. #panga #24JAN @foxstarhindi #Pangastories @KanganaTeam #pangahumans #bestteam #notwithoutthem #moviemakingisalongprocess.”

Meanwhile, the promotions of the film are on and Kangana along with Jassie Gill are promoting the upcoming release with full energy. Panga also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha. The first song, Le Panga is a trending chartbuster and showcased how Jaya gets backed by her family to gear up for her comeback as a kabaddi player. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

