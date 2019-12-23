Panga: Kangana Ranaut calls it director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s biopic; Says ‘I cried when I heard the story’

Kangana Ranaut, who will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, can’t stop gushing about the movie and said that she was left in tears after hearing the story.

Renowned director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has been creating a lot of buzz these days, courtesy her upcoming movie Panga. The movie happens to be a special movie for the director for a special reason. While Panga will mark her return to direction after three years, it also happens to be Ashwiny’s first collaboration with . And while the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens, Kangana can’t stop gushing about Panga and Ashwiny.

Expressing her happiness about being a part of Panga, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress stated that she was in tears after hearing the story. This isn’t all. Kangana also emphasised that Panga happens to be Ashiwiny Iyer Tiwari's biopic. “I think the film has found me. I feel this is Ashwiny maam’s story. I cried when I heard the story. I keep telling Ashwiny that this is your biopic,” Kangana was quoted saying during the trailer launch. To note, the Judgementall Hai Kya actress will be seen romancing Punjabi singer-turned-actor Jassie Gill for the first time on the big screen.

Talking about Panga, the movie will feature Kangana playing the role of Kabaddi player who decides to make a comeback in the game after becoming a mother. Also starring Neena Gupta, the trailer is receiving a thunderous response from the audience. Panga is slated to release on January 24 next year and will be witnessing a box office clash with and ’s much awaited movie Street Dancer 3D.

