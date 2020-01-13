Panga: Kangana Ranaut dons a stunning salwar suit for her upcoming film's promotional outing; Check it out

Kangana Ranaut creates a poetic look as she dons a stunning salwar suit and heads for Panga's promotional outing.

starrer Panga is just a few weeks away from hitting the cinemas and the actress has gone on a promotional spree for the same. The actress plays the role of a mother in the film who aspires to get back to her favourite sport, Kabaddi. She prepares for the National level championship with the support of her family and chases her dream breaking the stereotypes and barriers created by society. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is slated for January 24, 2020 release.

Recently, Kangana headed out for the film promotions and she picked a stunning salwar suit for the outing. The actress created a poetic look in her grey and maroon ensemble. She also flaunted a bindi on her forehead and opted for a pair of statement earrings to go with her look. "The perfect salwar suit does exist as #KanganaRanaut creates a rather poetic look for her #PangaPromotion outing today." her team captioned the video, sharing her look.

Besides Kangana essaying the lead role, the film also stars Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin. The film also highlights the importance of emotional support and love of the family that drives an individual to go after his dreams. Kangana, as a wife and mother in the film, works towards maintaining a balance between her family and her love for Kabaddi.

Credits :InstagramInstagram

