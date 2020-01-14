Panga: Kangana Ranaut experiments with her style as she dolls up for her upcoming film's promotions

Kangana Ranaut goes experimental with her style as she dolls up for Panga's promotional outings.

seems to be going all experimental with her style as the actress has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Panga. The film features Kangana in the lead. Being a wife and a mother, she aspires to get back to her favourite sport years after giving it up and works towards rebuilding her life to follow her passion once again. She is torn between her responsibilities towards her family and her love for the sport being a National-level Kabaddi player. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is slated for January 24, 2020 release.

As her film is just a couple of weeks away from its release, Kangana has been busy with the promotions. Unlike her character in the film, Kangana is seen dolled up in every promotional outing that she makes. Today, the actress has caught the camera lens once again as she headed out for the second round of promotions. Her first look for the day gave us the ultimate traditional vibes as the actress wore a stunning salwar suit. Kangana flaunted her red lip shade and wore her hair down, accessorising her look with a pair of statement earrings. Check it out:

On the other hand, her second look for the day looks more of Goth as she dons a high fashion piece. Kangana wore a yellow outfit with a gold and black overcoat. She opted for golden highlighter and neutral-toned lip shade. Kangana clubbed up a pair of black heels with her high on style ensemble. Check it out:

