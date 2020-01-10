Panga: Kangana Ranaut followed a strict diet to strengthen her legs to portray a Kabaddi player; Read Details

To be like a pro kabaddi player in Panga, Kangana underwent a strict diet regime and a lot of training. Kangana told her trainer Gauri Wadekar to teach her the basic moves in their first meeting itself.

Actress is all geared up to kickstart 2020 on a high note with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. Panga is based on the life of a national level kabaddi champion who wants another shot at the game after becoming a mother to a kid. The film will mark Bollywood debut of Punjabi star Jassie Gill. To be like a pro kabaddi player Kangana underwent a strict diet regime and a lot of training. Kangana told her trainer Gauri Wadekar to teach her the basic moves in their first meeting itself.

Gauri said that she was shocked as she teaches young girls, and even they take almost six months to reach that level of training. Kangana picked up the dodging technique just by observing it a couple of times which left her awestruck. Kangana never missed a session and was punctual throughout. They shot in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai in different weathers, but Kangana’s dedication never wavered. Talking about her prep, Kangana said, "You need a lot of stamina in Kabaddi just like wrestling, so I stuck to a wholesome diet that included carbohydrates, fat, raw vegetables and juices. I had to gain a lot of weight in my legs to look authentic as a Raider (player who attacks from the opposing team), but I had to change it for the part where I am shown as a retired player."

Panga also stars Neena Gupta as Kangana’s mother. The trailer gave us a glimpse into Jaya’s world where she once was a renowned kabaddi player and then became a railway employee and mother. It also will star Richa Chadha as Kangana’s friend who helps her return to the game for a second time. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

