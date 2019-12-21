Panga: Kangana Ranaut gained weight to play a Kabbadi player in the film reveals director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Kangana Ranaut gained a few Kgs to play a Kabbadi player in Panga reveals director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film spans the journey of a mother who fights against all odds to follow her passion and become a Kabbadi player.

is all set to step into the shoes of a Kabbadi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film Panga. The makers of the sports drama unveiled its first look poster a few days ago and we see Kangana play a mother in the film. Panga spans the journey of a housewife who fights against all odds to follow her passion and become a Kabbadi player. The film is scheduled for January 24, 2020 release, locking horns with 's Street Dancer 3D at the Box Office.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari revealed that Kangana had to put on a few Kgs for her role in Panga. However, she feels that her body type is such that it does not look extra on her. Kangana lost weight in no time and regained it for her next. Director Ashwiny Iyer also spoke about the story of the film and said that it challenges the ordinary life and motivates a woman to take up her passion.

She further spoke about her directorial debut Nil Battey Sannata that revolved around a mother going back to school to encourage her daughter to study, saying that people did not believe in her but she was bent on reinventing herself as she feels one will reach the saturation point if they don't evolve with time.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

