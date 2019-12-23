Panga: Kangana Ranaut to issue railway tickets to the passengers at CST station ahead of the trailer launch

Ahead of the trailer release, Kangana Ranaut to promote her movie is going to VT station at 12 pm today where she will issue the tickets to passengers.

, who was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya is all geared up for her upcoming sports drama, Panga. Kangana will be portraying the role of a Kabaddi Player Jaya. The actress kick-started shooting for the film last year in November. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announced the film's release date as of January 24, 2020, through a post on Instagram. Recently, the director announced the trailer of the film too. She wrote, "When ‘hope’ started chasing us :) Panga trailer on 23 DEC 2019."

And as the trailer is about to release today, ahead of it, Kangana who goes to an extent to promote her movie, is going to VT station at 12pm today where she will issue the tickets to passengers. The actress is doing so because in Panga she plays a railways employee who issues tickets. She is recreating that scene as a precursor to the trailer. Well, VT station is definitely going to be crowded with people purchasing the tickets today as it is for the first time an actress will be issuing tickets to the passengers.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's look here:

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, besides Kangana as the lead, Panga also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and others. As revealed by directed Ashwiny Iyer, the actress had put on weight for her role. Kangana had gained a few Kgs to look like a national level Kabbadi player. The movie is locking horns with , , and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D. Besides this, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi which is a biopic on political stalwart J. Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be portraying the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

