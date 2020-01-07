Panga: Kangana Ranaut & Jassie Gill as Jaya and Prashant can’t take their eyes off each other in a new still

Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020. A new still from the film was shared by Jassie with Kangana and it will leave you smiling. Check it out.

One of the highly anticipated releases of 2020 is starrer Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is based on the life of a national level kabaddi champion who wants another shot at the game after becoming a mother to a kid. The film will mark Bollywood debut of Punjabi star Jassie Gill. After seeing the trailer, fans wanted to see more of Kangana and Jassie’s chemistry as they looked endearing as a married couple Jaya and Prashant.

Now, a day back, Jassie took to Instagram to share a new still from the film in which he can be seen sitting with Kangana. In the photo, Kangana can be seen sitting with Jassie as they continue to stare at each other with a sweet smile. Clad in a pink and blue suit, Kangana as Jaya looked pretty and Jassie could be seen sporting a semi-formal look. As a couple, Jaya and Prashant aka Kangana and Jassie made you root for them in the trailer and in the still too, they looked adorable.

Jassie captioned it as, “You will fall in love with this couple after watching Panga Jaya & Prashant Releasing on 24th Jan 2020.”

Meanwhile, Panga also stars Neena Gupta as Kangana’s mother. The trailer gave us a glimpse into Jaya’s world where she once was a renowned kabaddi player and then became a railway employee and mother. It also will star Richa Chadha as Kangana’s friend who helps her return to the game for a second time. For the film, Kangana trained in Kabaddi and was often seen practicing for the final shoot. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

