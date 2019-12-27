Panga: Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she dedicates her performance from the film to her mother Asha Ranaut

Since Kangana is playing the role of a mother in Panga, the actress revealed her inspiration behind her character in the movie.

One of the much-awaited sports dramas of 2020 is starrer Panga. Kangana will be seen playing the role of a mother in the film. The trailer of the film which was released recently has garnered a lot of appreciation. People are going gaga over Kangana's performance in the movie. The actress has always been vocal about her opinions and has never shied away from expressing anything. Since Kangana is playing the role of a mother in Panga, the actress revealed her inspiration behind her character.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, tweeted on her social media account speaking about Kangana's inspiration. Sharing an adorable picture of Kangana with her mother Asha Ranaut, Rangoli tweeted, "I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut."

I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut .... pic.twitter.com/o4FGmXD09G — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 26, 2019

Panga is directed by Aswini Iyer Tiwari and will also star Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Yagya Bhasin in important roles. Based on the story of a national-level kabaddi player, Panga stars Kangana as Jaya and her family includes Prashant aka Jassie Gill and her child Adi. Panga will showcase the story of a woman who decides to pursue her dream of playing Kabaddi after a long time. The shooting of the film had taken place in New Delhi as well. Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

