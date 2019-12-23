Panga: Kangana Ranaut reveals she had to learn Kabaddi for the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial; Read On

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the releases of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, opened up on her preparation for the movie.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for aiming perfection in every role she does. The diva doesn’t shy away from walking an extra mile for her movies even if includes learning sword fighting, horse riding or opting for prosthetics. And while Kangana has won a lot of appreciation for her commitment towards work, the lady made a special effort for her upcoming movie. The Queen actress is gearing up for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.

While the actress can’t stop gushing about the movie, she got candid about her preparation for Panga and revealed that she had to learn the game of Kabaddi for the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial. To note, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player in Panga who makes a comeback in the game after becoming a mother. During the trailer launch of the movie, the Queen actress stated, “I have never been into sports growing up. When I was a kid, I was a lot into poetry and I have studied science. I had to learn Kabaddi and understand a mother’s world.”

Talking about Panga, the movie will also star Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in the lead. The movie happens to be Kangana’s first collaboration with director Ashwiny. In fact, the actress stated that Panga is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s story and she was left teary-eyed soon after she heard the story. Panga is slated to hit the silver screen on January 24 and will witness a box office clash with ’s Street Dancer 3D.

