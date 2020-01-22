Panga: Kangana Ranaut starrer's dialogue promo shows a meaningful conversation between father and son; Watch

In the video, we can see Yagya Bhasin aka Adi who plays the role of Kangana's son is telling his father Prashant Shrivastava played by Jassie Gill to convince Kangana aka Jaya to play Kabbadi.

is all geared up for her upcoming sports drama Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. Kangana kickstarted shooting for the film in the year 2018 in November. She is all set to portray the role of a Kabaddi player. The trailer of the film showcases how Kangana is a national level Kabaddi player who decides to get married and settle down in life. However, as a Railway employee, she feels like something is missing in her life and with the help of her husband and kid decides to make a comeback in the arena of Kabaddi.

Recently, a dialogue promo, Mummy Ka Comeback was released and it is just too meaningful but cute. In the video, we can see Yagya Bhasin aka Adi who plays the role of Kangana's son is telling his father Prashant Shrivastava played by Jassie Gill to convince Kangana aka Jaya to play Kabbadi. The conversation between father and son is just too cute and will make you watch the video time and again. Kangana's film has been making a lot of noise for its clutter-breaking concept.

Check out Panga's dialogue promo here:

Talking about Panga, the film explores various aspects of Jaya (Kangana) as in the film, she plays the role of a kabbadi player, a railways employee, a wife, a mother and much more. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. Panga will clash at the box office with and ’s Street Dancer 3D on 24th January 2020. Panga happens to be Kangana’s first collaboration with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

