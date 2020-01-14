Panga: Kangana Ranaut is a superstar & she has to maintain her composure even more: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta and the film will release on January 24, 2020

and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari are coming together for the sports drama titled Panga and in an interview, Ashwiny revealed that Kangana was her first choice for this sports drama. It so happened that since Ashwiny’s first choice was Kangana Ranaut for Panga, in order to approach Kangana, the filmmaker had sent a list of her films to the actress and on receiving it, Kangana called Ashwiny and said, “You need not update me on the work you have done, I know about you.”

Now we call know that Kangana is a controversy child because more often than not, she finds herself mired in controversies and talking about the same, Ashwiny said Kangana and she decided not to lose trust in each other. “If at all we have any misunderstanding, we (had decided that we) shall clarify it,” she Ashwiny. Now, it is no mean task to shoot for a film and during the long schedules, it is bound that actors will have mood swings and Ashwiny goes on to say that since Kangana is a superstar, there is an aura around her and she has to maintain her composure even more.

Talking about Panga, the film explores various aspects of Jaya (Kangana) as in the film, she plays the role of a kabbadi player, a railways employee, a wife, a mother and much more. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. Panga will clash at the box office with and ’s Street Dancer 3D.

Credits :Times of India

Read More