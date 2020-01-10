Panga: Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on World Hindi Day and talks about the importance of the language

Panga actress Kangana Ranaut wishes netizens on World Hindi Day and endorses the National language.

has been under the spotlight for various reasons. Lately, the actress has been making the headlines for her upcoming film Panga where she essays the role of a National-level Kabaddi player. Panga revolves around a mother who follows her dream and rebuilds her life. She resumes playing her favourite sport and prepares for the national championship, fighting the stereotypes and taboo associated with a woman taking up sports after marriage. The film also explores the importance of family and relationships that play a major part in boosting the morale of a risktaker.

As her film is just a couple of weeks away from its release, Kangana Ranaut has gone on a promotional spree. The actress is known for wearing her heart on her sleeves. Be it a controversy or an important message, Kangana never shies away from facing the camera and addressing the issue. Today, as we celebrate World Hindi Day, the actress has an important message to share. Recently, star sibling Rangoli Chandel posted a video of her sister Kangana Ranaut where she wishes fans on the occasion and endorses the National language.

Kangana says that she has always been mocked in the industry for her English as she was not very fluent in the language. The actress further says that people take pride in speaking English. However, they shy away from speaking in Hindi. Kangana endorses the importance of the National language and urges netizens to embrace Hindi.

On the work front, Kangana is all set to play the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa on the celluloid in her upcoming film Thalaivi. She will also be seen featuring in Razneesh Ghai's action drama Dhaakad releasing on Diwali 2020.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut thanks Deepika Padukone & Meghna for Chhapaak: It reminded me of Rangoli’s acid attack; WATCH

Credits :Twitter

Read More