Panga New Poster: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta paint a happy picture as a family; Check it out

One of the much awaited sports dramas of 2020 is starrer Panga. The film is directed by Aswini Iyer Tiwari and will also star Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Yagya Bhasin in important roles. Based on the story of a national-level kabaddi player, Panga stars Kangana as Jaya and her family includes Prashant aka Jassie Gill and her child Adi. The first look of Kangana as Jaya left everyone intrigued. Now, her first look with the family is out in a new poster.

In the poster, Jaya, Prashant, Adi and their mother played by Neena Gupta can be seen enjoying the quality time together. Kangana can be seen laughing her heart out as she spends time with her family and loved ones. The poster was shared on social media by Jassie and Kangana’s team. Panga will showcase the story of a woman who decides to pursue her dream of playing Kabaddi after a long time. The shooting of the film had taken place in New Delhi as well.

During the shoot, Kangana and Ashwini often were seen sharing happy moments together as they embarked upon a journey to enjoy street food of the capital city. The poster came with a caption, “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki family ki kahani hum sab se judi hai. **Trailer out on 23rd December 2019**” The trailer of Panga will be out on Monday, December 23, 2019. For Panga, Kangana also underwent Kabaddi training as well. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Check out the new poster of Paga movie here:

