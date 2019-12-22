Panga New Teaser: The makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer announce the trailer to be out tomorrow

The makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga share a teaser ahead of the trailer release tomorrow.

After teasing the fans with a set of posters, the makers of starrer Panga have recently shared a teaser of the film announcing the trailer to be out tomorrow. Panga follows the story of a mother who is also a professional Kabbadi player. It depicts her struggles, joys, obstacles, and journey reflecting upon the importance of love and family support in order to become successful. The sports drama stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Besides Kangana, Panga also sees Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi make for an imposing supporting cast.

The teaser unveiled today gives a glimpse of all the characters in the film together. Kangana Ranaut's team took to their official Instagram account and shared the teaser a while ago. "Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki kahaani hum se judi hui hai. .**Trailer out tomorrow.**", read the caption. The makers have beautifully shown the teaser in the form of a photo album which highlights all the crucial characters in the film. Check it out:

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is slated for January 24, 2020 release, facing a box office clash with and starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Kangana has been working very hard for the film. As revealed by directed Ashwiny Iyer, the actress had put on weight for her role. Kangana had gained a few Kgs to look like a national level Kabbadi player.

