Panga Poster: Kangana Ranaut is here to share Jaya's story in this sports drama; Check it out

After releasing the first look of Kangana Ranaut, the makers of Panga have released the first poster of the movie featuring the actress. The trailer of the movie will be out on 23rd December.

is all set for her upcoming sports drama Panga. Kangana kickstarted shooting for the film last year in November. She is all set to portray the role of a Kabaddi player. Today morning, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had released the actress's first look from the film revealing few details of her character. Rangoli tweeted, "Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again. Today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary."

And now, Kangana's team has shared the poster of the film on social media. In the poster, we can see Kangana dressed up in a saree with a sweater and is showing off her wide smile while posing in the camera. Kangana will be portraying the character of Jaya. Sharing the picture, they wrote, "Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019 #Pangastories." Even Richa Chadha shared the poster on her Insta story.

Check out Panga's poster here:

Kangana will be playing the role of a mother again after Manikarnika in Panga. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had announced the film's release date as of January 24, 2020, through a post on Instagram. The trailer of the movie will be out on 23rd December 2019. Besides Kangana as the lead, Panga also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and others. Panga will be locking horns with , , and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D.

