Panga Public Reaction: Kangana Ranaut starrer receives a roaring applause from Twitterati; Call it 'Fantastic'

Kangana Ranaut receives a roaring applause for her film Panga from the fans. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial hit the cinemas today on January 24, 2020.

starrer Panga hit the cinemas today on January 24, 2020, locking horns with and 's film Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is the success story of a 32-years-old forgotten Kabaddi player who fights against all odds to get back to her favourite sport. The National level Kabaddi fame gives up her passion for family duties but decides to rebuild her life. Owing to her husband and son's support, she begins the second innings of her life.

The Pinkvilla Movie Meter gives Panga 3.5 stars calling it a masterpiece by director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film has also received a roaring applause by fans on Twitter who have reviewed the film, lauding Kangana Ranaut and the entire star cast of the film. One of the users called it a love letter to mothers while another user wrote that it is a contender for the best film of this year. Yet another user reviewed it as an inspiring art by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

watched #Panga, inspiring art once again by @Ashwinyiyer potrayal ofJaya’s life is so real & as usual #KanganaRanaut was living Jaya..@jassiegill as prashant is evry women wish hr husband to b, @RichaChadha luved u bro, @Neenagupta001 reminds of our mom, kid is , must watch — B@bz (@bnarsappa) January 24, 2020

#Panga - one of the best feel good film I've seen in recent time. #KanganaRanaut is truly the best actress we have currently in the Hindi Film Industry. @RichaChadha is brilliant as usual. Perfect casting. Congratulations @Ashwinyiyer on another good film after Bareilly Ki Barfi. pic.twitter.com/ush2uv5wAo — Shraddha Advani (@ShraddhaAdvani) January 24, 2020

Don’t miss this gem #Panga this weekend #RepublicDay2020 special. Go with your Mom/aunt/mother-in-law/ grand mom treat her to this beautiful experience. #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/khjzXowNKO — Namita Joshi (@namitajoshi20) January 24, 2020

#KanganaRanaut has proved it again that she can adopt any character with such brill. #Panga is treat to watch. Funny , entertaining and full of emotions. Everyone has nailed their characters. #NeenaGupta @jassiegill @RichaChadha and the little kid. — aambooze (@aambooze) January 24, 2020

#KanganaRanaut is terrific as Jaya. She has aced all shades of the character, from the overprotective mom to the passionate player to the hilt. #Panga#PangaReview https://t.co/Svrrv8BHre — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) January 23, 2020

Besides Kangana Ranaut playing the lead, Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, and Yagya Bhasin. Jassie plays a supportive husband while Richa makes for a well-wishing best friend. Neena Gupta plays Kangana aka Jaya's mother and Yagya Bhasin is seen as her son Adi. All the actors do complete justice to their roles.

