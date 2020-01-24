Panga Public Reaction: Kangana Ranaut starrer receives a roaring applause from Twitterati; Call it 'Fantastic'

Kangana Ranaut receives a roaring applause for her film Panga from the fans. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial hit the cinemas today on January 24, 2020.
Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga hit the cinemas today on January 24, 2020, locking horns with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is the success story of a 32-years-old forgotten Kabaddi player who fights against all odds to get back to her favourite sport. The National level Kabaddi fame gives up her passion for family duties but decides to rebuild her life. Owing to her husband and son's support, she begins the second innings of her life.

The Pinkvilla Movie Meter gives Panga 3.5 stars calling it a masterpiece by director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film has also received a roaring applause by fans on Twitter who have reviewed the film, lauding Kangana Ranaut and the entire star cast of the film. One of the users called it a love letter to mothers while another user wrote that it is a contender for the best film of this year. Yet another user reviewed it as an inspiring art by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Check out the reactions:

Besides Kangana Ranaut playing the lead, Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, and Yagya Bhasin. Jassie plays a supportive husband while Richa makes for a well-wishing best friend. Neena Gupta plays Kangana aka Jaya's mother and Yagya Bhasin is seen as her son Adi. All the actors do complete justice to their roles.

