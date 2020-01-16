Panga: Richa Chadha introduces her character Meenu from the Kangana Ranaut starrer

Richa Chadha introduces her character Meenu from Panga. The actress sports a short hairstyle as she poses with a bunch of other athletes in the picture.
2027 reads Mumbai
After teasing us with the trailer of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, the makers of Panga have also unveiled Richa Sharma's first look poster from the film. As shown in the trailer, Richa is seen as Kangana's confidant who guides her through her journey when the latter decides to embrace her favourite sport once again. Being a forgotten Kabaddi player, the 32-year-old decides to rebuild her life, striking a balance between her wife and mother duties and the sport. On the other hand, Richa aka Meenu too is a sports-oriented woman.

The actress has recently shared her first look poster from Panga and it is awe-inspiring. The poster clearly depicts that Richa's character Meenu has dedicated her life to her favourite sport. Unlike Kangana, she is free from wife and mother duties. Richa has also undergone training for her role. She has sported a shorter hairstyle in the film that matches her character. On the other hand, Kangana's character, despite being a 32-year-old mother, holds the same zeal and passion for the sport. 

Check it out:

Unveiling her look from the film, Richa also shared a song from Panga. As seen in the picture, Richa is posing with a bunch of other athletes. She is wearing a red sports uniform while the other girls are seen in grey. 

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles. It is slated for January 24, 2020 release and is all set to face a box office clash with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D.

