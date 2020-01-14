Panga Song Dil Ne Kaha: Kangana Ranaut & Jassie Gill are set to paint the town red with their romance; Watch

This new track from Panga will make you drool over Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill’s mushy romance. Take a look:

After giving stupendous performances in movies like Manikarnika: The Queen Jhansi and Judgementall Hai Kya, is set to woo the audience with a yet another impressive story in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga. It goes without saying that Panga is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After all, not only it features Kangana in the role of a Kabaddi player, but it also brings a fresh jodi of the Queen actress and Punjabi singer Jassie Gill. In fact, a glimpse of their chemistry in the trailer has even left the audience wanting for more.

And adding on to the audience’s excitement, the makers have unveiled the second track from Panga and it happens to be a romantic ballad. Titled as Dil Ne Kaha, the song revolves around the lead pair Kangana and Jassi’s love story and it will bring a smile on your face. The song perfectly captures the couple’s chemistry and romance. Besides, the melodious voice of Jassie and Asees Kaur adds to the charm of the song and it is set to top the charts to become the new love anthem for millennials.

Talking about Panga, the movie revolves around a Kabaddi player who is adamant to start her second innings in the show with the support of her husband and her family. To note, this is the first time that Kangana will be sharing the screen space with Jassie and we are already in awe of their onscreen chemistry. Apart from the lead pair, Panga will also star Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in supporting roles. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

