Panga Title Track: Kangana Ranaut aka Jaya gears up to make a comeback in Kabaddi & gets backed by her family

Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill starrer Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020. The title track, Le Panga is out and it will take on Kangana aka Jaya’s comeback journey backed by family support.

After a long wait, the first song of ’s film, Panga is out and it surely proves that age doesn’t limit one’s ability to achieve their dream. The title track, Le Panga features Kangana as Jaya whose family including husband Prashant played by Jassie Gill and son, help train and motivate her to make a comeback as a kabaddi player at the age of 32. The song opens with Kangana’s on screen son asking Kangana’s reel husband whether she can make a comeback at 32 and then, it takes you on an emotional & physical journey of Jaya’s return to the field.

From waking his mom up early in the morning to cheering for her to complete her run, Kangana’s son seems to turn her trainer in the song. Kangana as Jaya earnestly does everything to return to the sport she loves after ages. In the song, we get a glimpse of Richa Chadha as well who seems to motivate Kangana aka Jaya to take ‘Panga’ with life. Crooned by Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar & Siddharth Mahadevan, Le Panga is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar.

The song will surely stir your emotions and make you believe that age can not stop one from living their dream, only if you have the determination and backing of your loved ones. The song is a lively and energetic number with lyrics to keep you motivated and vocals that sound refreshing. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga stars Neena Gupta too as Kangana’s mother and her glimpse we saw in the trailer of the film. Promotions of Panga have kicked off with Kangana and team flying to Pune to launch the song, Le Panga. The film’s trailer got an overwhelming response from fans. Panga is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Youtube

