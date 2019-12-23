Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut as Jaya shows the story of triumph over stereotypes with the backing of family

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, Panga is a film based on the life of a national level Kabaddi player. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga’s trailer just released and it will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

A highly awaited film starring , Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha is Panga. Over the past few days, posters of Kangana as a married woman with a family gave us a glimpse into the life of Jaya. However, the posters didn’t show the side of Jaya that believes in breaking stereotypes. After a long wait, the trailer of Panga is finally out and it showcases the journey of struggles and triumphs of Kangana aka Jaya with the love of her family.

The trailer of the film showcases how Kangana is a national level Kabaddi player who decides to get married and settle down in life. However, as a Railway employee, she feels like something is missing in her life. Her husband Prashant, played by Jassie Gill, decides to back her up and support her to make a comeback in the arena of Kabaddi. Kangana as Jaya shines in the trailer as a mother who wants to live her dream despite the age and break all stereotypes. She makes you root for her and cheer her on when she works hard to fulfill her dream. Jassie Gill as her supportive husband earnestly registers his presence in Jaya's story.

The shooting of the film has been done in New Delhi, UP and more areas. For the same, Kangana has also received Kabaddi training. Often photos of Kangana playing in the field were shared online by director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Ahead of the trailer launch, Kangana was snapped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station where she turned ticket distributor as she plays the role of a railway employee in the film too. The actress was all smiles while handing out tickets to passengers at the CST station this morning.

The film also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in important roles. Jassie will be seen playing Kangana’s husband in the film and Richa will be seen as her best friend. Neena will play Kangana’s on screen mother. Kangana is also seen playing the role of a railway employee in the trailer. How she goes onto pursue her dream of playing Kabaddi for India is the story of the film. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

