Panga Trailer Launch: Kangana Ranaut on CAA Protests: We need to keep the violence out of the demonstrations

The Queen actress who is seen in a simple salwar kurta avatar in her much-awaited film Panga, further adds that people should not resort to violence for any reason.

The highly anticipated trailer of the film Panga starring Bollywood diva was released today. The film will see powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut as Jaya Nigam who is a kabaddi player. Life takes a turn when she gets a railway job and finds herself in the usual grind. The film Panga which sees the Judgementall Hai Kya actress looking to make gold out of the second chance that life throws at her in the lead and packing a punch like never before. While talking about the CAA protests going on in the country, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut says that violence out of the demonstrations.

The Queen actress who is seen in a simple salwar kurta avatar in her much-awaited film Panga, further adds that people should not resort to violence for any reason and should make sure that the protests are done in a peaceful manner. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns star Kangana Ranaut who is one of the most outspoken actors from the Hindi film industry further mentions how protesters must not burn buses as they are expensive and are used by the public who pay their taxes.

The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for the film Panga, which will see the lead actress Kangana Ranaut as the character Jaya Nigam who fight her way back in the game of Kabaddi. The character Jaya Nigam is not just an employee, a mother and a wife, but a powerful Kabaddi player, looking to fight her way back.

Check out the trailer of Panga:

