Panga Trailer Launch: Kangana Ranaut on Kabaddi as a glamorous sport: It will engage & keep you involved

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns star Kangana Ranaut also mentions that the sport of Kabaddi has a mention in our culture and mythological books.

The much awaited film Panga released it trailer with much fanfare and excitement. The film Panga will see the Queen actress as Jaya Nigam who is a Kabaddi player until life takes a turn and she finds herself a regular job at the railways. While talking to the media present at the trailer launch of Panga, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress says that Kabaddi is a glamorous sport. She further adds that people think of Cricket as the most glamorous sport as the British made it look as it were a sign of stature for an individual.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns star Kangana Ranaut also mentions that the sport of Kabaddi has a mention in our culture and mythological books. The the Judgementall Hai Kya actress does not fail to mention that even in the most remote village one, can find folks playing the sport of Kabaddi. The Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actress Kangana Ranaut adds that all you need to play the game of Kabaddi is a ground and two teams, and it is a sport which will keep you involved and engaged to the end.

The stunning actress who wore a grey coloured saree and stunning delicate jewellery spoke on many other issues as well. The Raaz: The Mystery Continues star Kangana Ranaut spoke about the CAA protests taking place in the country. While talking about the demonstration with respect to the CAA, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut says that violence must be avoided and peace must be restored in the country.

Check out the trailer of Panga:

(ALSO READ: Panga Trailer Launch: Kangana Ranaut on CAA Protests: We need to keep the violence out of the demonstrations)

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More