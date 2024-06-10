Pankaj Jha refutes criticizing Pankaj Tripathi and Anurag Kashyap; asks, 'Why will I go around talking ill about them?'

Actor Pankaj Jha, who recently appeared in Panchayat Season 3, has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades. Jha is being praised for his role as Vidhayak Ji in Panchayat.

The seasoned actor is also grabbing a lot of eyeballs for his latest remarks that he allegedly made for his industry colleagues, actor Pankaj Tripathi, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Without mentioning their names, Pankaj Jha, in an interview, took an indirect dig at Pankaj Tripathi for 'glamorizing' his struggles and Anurag Kashyap over a Gangs of Wasseypur incident. Jha had allegedly called the filmmaker 'timid' and 'spineless'.

Pankaj Jha denies his claims against Pankaj Tripathi and Anurag Kashyap

In an interview with Indian Express, Pankaj Jha has now denied that he referred to Pankaj Tripathi and Anurag Kashyap in his controversial statements.

“I never mentioned the name of any Tripathi in any of my interviews so far. You can go listen to all of my interviews, you will know I haven’t mentioned anybody’s name at all," Jha told the newspaper.

"This is very childish thing to do. Why will I go talk all this to anybody?" he added.

Pankaj Jha clarified that his words are misrepresented by the media saying that it was all made up.

The Panchayat actor also said, "Media always needs masala. Becoming an actor is not the ultimate achievement. Just like how every actor wants to become a big star, similarly several journalists are also running behind fame.

He further added that media sometimes make up stories to gain attention and recognition.

Pankaj Jha calls Pankaj Tripathi his 'good friend' and Anurag Kashyap his 'brother'

Defending his earlier remarks, the Gulaal actor spoke about the bond that he shares with Pankaj Tripathi and Anurag Kashyap. Jha called Tripathi his "good friend" and stated that they have worked together in films. He called him his "junior". "He came much later, I have been in films for a very long time," Jha said.

Talking about working with Anurag Kashyap in Gulaal and Black Friday, Jha said that the filmmaker is like a "brother" to him. "Why will I go around talking ill about them? All these news of me calling him spineless are all things twisted and made up," he added.

Pankaj Jha's remarks about Anurag Kashyap

Pankaj Jha earlier shared his experience of working with Anurag Kashyap and how he felt after being replaced in Gangs of Wasseypur. "While films like Satya and Gulaal create actors, they also make directors. But there are so many timid and spineless people here that they can’t even keep their word," Jha had said.

Pankaj Jha has worked in films like Gulaal, Haasil, Matrubhoomi, Black Friday, Atrangi Re, to name a few,

