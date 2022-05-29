Pankaj Kapur Birthday: Adventures with Shahid Kapoor to flying kites with Misha, see precious family moments

Pankaj Kapur is clocking another successful year round the sun. The veteran actor turns 68 today and his fans took to social media to reminisce his contribution to the world of Indian cinema and television. Apart from being one of the finest senior actors, he is also a doting grandfather to son Shahid Kapoor's kids Misha and Zain. Today, on his 68th birthday, we are revisiting Pankaj Kapur's precious family moments.

Pankaj and Misha's airport moment

A few years ago, Pankaj Kapur was snapped at the Mumbai airport returning to the city. The actor wasn't alone as he had daughter-in-law Mira Rajput for company and grand daughter Misha. The cutest moment, however, was Pankaj walking out of the airport with little Misha in his arms.

Boss Man

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have been building their new home in Mumbai since sometime and looks like the actor cannot do without his father's input. Sharing this photo, Shahid had captioned it, "Getting approvals from big daddy. #papaknowsbest ##specialmoments."

Adventures with Papa

Looks like Shahid is responsible for igniting the adventurous fire inside Pankaj Kapur as the father-son duo seemingly get ready for a sky diving session.

Shahid's Sunshine

Both dad Pankaj Kapur and wife Mira Rajput hold a special place in Shahid's heart and this photo is proof.

Pankaj's sweet moments with Misha

Pankaj Kapur loves spending time with his grandchildren. One Independence Day, the senior actor used the opportunity to fly kites with Misha and give her a lesson or two in kite flying.

On the work front, Pankaj Kapur was last seen in the film Jersey sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor.

