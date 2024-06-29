Pankaj Tripathi admits he never tried to 'seek sympathy', reacts to Panchayat's Pankaj Jha's allegation of romanticizing struggles

Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently responded to Panchayat actor Pankaj Jha's comments, which accused the Mirzapur actor of romanticizing his struggles. Tripathi addressed the ongoing debate, clarifying that he has never claimed so and has been living a simple life.

Pankaj Tripathi reacts to Pankaj Jha for romanticizing his struggles

In a recent chat with India Today, Pankaj Tripathi responded to a comment made by Pankaj Jha, who had accused him of romanticizing his struggles. Tripathi clarified that he never intended to romanticize his hardships or to inspire others, but was simply living his own journey.

Jha had previously expressed his dislike for the term "struggle," citing an instance where Tripathi had mentioned taking Manoj Bajpayee's slippers as an example of how actors tend to glamorize their difficulties.

Tripathi further added that he doesn't respond to such statements, clarifying that he never romanticized his journey or struggles. He acknowledged mentioning that his wife earned money while he searched for work but denied ever claiming to have tied a towel around his waist and slept outside Andheri station.

He emphasized that he had a good and happy life when he moved to Mumbai and has never attempted to glamorize his experiences or seek sympathy.

Pankaj Tripathi and Pankaj Jha on the work front

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi is set to reprise his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in the highly anticipated third season of Mirzapur. The makers recently released the trailer, which looks promising as it showcases new power dynamics and much more drama. The new season of Mirzapur will be available for streaming on Prime Video from July 5, 2024.

The series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, among others.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Jha is currently enjoying the success of the recently released third season of Panchayat. The series received positive responses from fans and critics alike. Recently, the makers also announced that the show will return for a fourth and fifth season, and work is already underway.

Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, and Sanvika, among others, in the lead roles.

