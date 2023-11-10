Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Kadak Singh to have an OTT release; former drops first look

If you look at the career trajectory of Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, you will be impressed to see how far has the actor come. From doing small roles to winning the National Film award, his graph has gone up with every passing year. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming mystery-thriller movie Kadak Singh on OTT.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Kadak Singh set to release directly on an OTT platform

Pankaj Tripathi’s next project titled Kadak Singh is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The nail-biting thriller movie filled with mystery and suspense also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev. The film will exclusively be released on ZEE5.

Taking to Instagram, the Fukrey 3 actor shared the first look of the intense movie which he is headlining. Sharing the poster, the actor penned, “Kahaniyaan kayin par sach sirf ek. Will Kadak Singh be able to see through the lies? #KadakSingh, coming soon only on #ZEE5”

Take a look:

About Kadak Singh

In the movie, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of AK Srivastava, an officer of the Department of Financial Crimes. Despite being diagnosed with retrograde amnesia, he succeeds in solving a Chit Fund scam.

Pankaj Tripathi’s work front

An actor who professionally studied acting, Pankaj Tripathi started his career by acting in TV and doing minor roles in films like Omkara, Agneepath, and others. But his breakthrough happened when he was cast in Anurag Kashyap's gangster movie Gangs of Wasseypur in the year 2012.

Since then, he has been part of several hit projects like the Fukrey franchise, Masaan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 83, Mirzapur, and many more. Interestingly, the actor not only works in the Hindi film industry but has also appeared in English, Telugu, Punjabi, and Tamil language films. After enjoying the success of Fukrey 3, the actor is working on a couple of projects namely Main Atal Hoon, Metro In Dino, Stree 2, and Gulkanda Tales.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi goes live on Instagram but forgets the reason; here's what happened