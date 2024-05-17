Pankaj Tripathi back as Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice season 4; WATCH quirky announcement video

Criminal Justice is one of the most popular shows headlined by Pankaj Tripathi. The makers have delighted with its three seasons in the past, which managed to receive immense love from the audiences. Additionally, fans have been waiting for its fourth season.

Adding on to the excitement, the makers have now infused excitement amongst fans by announcing its fourth season. Read on to know in detail.

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Madhav Mishra for Criminal Justice season 4

Today, on May 17, a while back, OTT giant Disney + Hotstar and Applause Socials made a collaborative announcement through their Instagram handle. In the latest post, makers dropped an enticing video to bring attention of the audience towards their upcoming season.

The video gives a glimpse of the courtroom while the camera moves while the session is on, leaving everyone surprised. Furthermore, the camera pans towards the lead star of the film, Pankaj Tripathi, who was heard saying, "Your honor, a popular doctor." He is then interrupted by the camera movement as he remarks, "Hey, please? Sshh! The court is in session, you need to leave. Go." He then stops the camera to make the big announcement, stating, "We are coming back very soon, see you there. Now please leave."

The announcement video concludes with an end plate that reads, “Hotstar specials Criminal Justice New Season Coming Soon.”

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the announcement

“Court jaari hai, aur naye season ki taiyyari bhi Aa rahe hai Madhav Mishra, #HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice ke naye season ke saath!,” read the caption alongside the post.

One can anticipate the excitement amongst fan for the eagerly-awaited season. Soon after the post was shared, fans swamped the comments section expressing their enthusiasm for the upcoming season. A fan wrote, “Waiting new season,” another fan remarked, “Abhi waqt aa gaya hai subscription renew karne ka.”

The first, second and third season of the show came in 2019, 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Sameer Nair on challenges in making a subsequent season

It is worth mentioning, that back in 2022 the director of the show, Sameer Nair while speaking with Pinkvilla had confirmed the fourth season and also opened up on the challenges of making subsequent seasons of any show.

“It's a different show and a different story. So I guess the challenge is the same as when you are doing the first one, that you try not to weigh yourself down with the weight of expectations and try and second guess the audience into that,” he had said.

