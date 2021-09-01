Pankaj Tripathi begins filming for Oh My God 2, Akshay Kumar to join cast in October.

After being in the news for its sequel, the super hit 2012 film Oh My God is all set to go on floors. According to a latest report in Bollywood Hungama, the film's sequel will see Akshay Kumar reprising his role as Lord Krishna. However, Paresh Rawal won't be in the mix this time with Pankaj Tripathi headlining the project.

Yami Gautam is the film's female lead and the cast have kicked off the film. Shooting for Oh My God 2 commences on Thursday in Mumbai and a source confirmed the same. "Director Amit Rai commences shooting for the ambitious social comedy today in Mumbai with Pankaj Tripathi. The actor will be canning his solo sequences over the next few days and will then be joined by , who plays the female lead. will start his work in October," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

When Akshay joins the cast in October, the actor will be spending around 15 to 20 days to shoot for his track of Lord Krishna. The drama is being bankrolled by Ashwin Varde and .

The source added, "They are aware about the cult following of Oh My God and have been working for last decade to get the script right to take the story forward. They amicably decided on the sequel only on being satisfied that the script was better than the first part. The treatment and subject will surprise the audience."

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see Pankaj Tripathi's magic unfold on the big screen.

