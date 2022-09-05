Pankaj Tripathi Birthday: Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan posts a goofy pic, Anushka Sharma sends love

Pankaj Tripathi is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Having showcased his immense talent in films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Mimi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo, and many more, the actor has proved that he is one of Bollywood’s finest talents. The actor has turned a year older and is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, and others took to their social media account to wish the actor on his special day.

Kartik Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi have worked together on the film Luka Chuppi released in 2019. Sharing a goofy still from the film, Kartik Aaryan wished Pankaj Tripathi a happy birthday. The picture shows Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and others wearing sunglasses and staring ahead. Posting the picture, Kartik wrote, “Happy birthday @pankajtripathi ji Keep Rocking sir,” along with a heart emoji. Pankaj Tripathi shared this on his Instagram story and thanked Kartik for the wishes by writing, “Bahut shukriya @kartikaaryan.”

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram story and shared a solo picture of Pankaj Tripathi. Her birthday wish to him read, “Happy Birthday Pankaj! Wishing you love and light always.” Take a look at it below.

Earlier in the day, Kriti Sanon also wished Pankaj Tripathi and shared a beautiful message for him. Having worked together in various films such as Mimi, Bachchan Paandey, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon wrote that he inspires her a lot. “Happy Birthday Pankaj Sir! You inspire me so much, sir! Have done a few of my best films with you and I hope I get to do many more! Wish u all the love, happiness, and many memorable characters,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2: Oh My God! 2 and Mirzapur 3.

