Pankaj Tripathi dislikes being called ‘supporting actor’ or ‘character actor’: Who is a characterless actor?

Pankaj Tripathi is, without a question, one of the most skilled and refined actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, Tripathi has showcased his acting mettle, versatility, and range in several films and web series. He was last seen in the web series Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. The actor, who recently turned 46, recently revealed that he does not like the terms ‘supporting actor’ and ‘character actor’. Read on to know more.

Who is a characterless actor: Pankaj Tripathi

In a recent interview with Brut, Pankaj Tripathi was asked if he has an issue with the terms ‘supporting actor’ and ‘character actor’. Replying in the affirmative, the actor said, “Yeah I definitely have a problem when people call me that. What is a supporting actor or a character actor? An actor is an actor. More than 'supporting actor,' I have a problem with being called a 'character actor'. I don't get the term 'character actor'. In films everyone is playing a character. Who is a characterless actor? Every one is doing a character including the lead actors.”

Pankaj Tripathi is often lauded for his acting and versatility. In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he was asked about what he had to say about the love he got from audience. Pankaj Tripathi cheekily said, "This is what acting is. We didn't use to have these small nuances in the past but now we have. People have microscopic lenses and people notice the smallest of gestures. Small things were not noticed earlier so one went on over-exaggerating the things in the past. If you look at the courtroom dramas of Indian cinema and look at Criminal Justice, you will find a lot of difference. This show is dramatic as well as real."

