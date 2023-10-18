Pankaj Tripathi expresses joy on winning National Award; ‘Feels great since I’ve also come from the masses’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has flaunted his acting skills in several movies including OMG 2 and Stree. His portrayal of Bhanu’s character in Kriti Sanon's Mimi also brought him a heap of adulation. Notably, the actor marked another milestone in his career recently after he was honored at the 69th National Film Awards for his performance in the Best Supporting Role category for the movie. Expressing elation on the same, the actor also highlighted having completed two decades in Mumbai.

Pankaj Tripathi expresses gratitude for bagging the award for Mimi

After the actor was felicitated at the 69th National Film Awards for his on-point performance in Mimi, an ecstatic Pankaj Tripathi expressed gratitude and stated how honesty and perseverance can help one achieve anything in life.

“I completed 20 years in Mumbai yesterday. This is my second honor at the National Awards. I’m grateful to all the viewers, all my directors, Laxman Utekar (director of Mimi), and the jury for choosing me,” a report by PTI quoted him saying.

He further also mentioned the audience members who have showered him with immense love and spoke about people at the awards ceremony, who approached him to tell him how his triumph feels like a personal achievement to them. “It feels great since I have also come from the masses,” noted the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor.

The actor also spoke about envisioning the future of his career and noted how the next two decades look promising to him. The actor said how is now getting the kind of films he was yearning to do and with the kind of filmmakers. “I’ve seen the rough cuts of two of my upcoming films Kadak Singh and (Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s) biopic,” noted Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on his latest ventures Fukrey 3 and OMG 2

The actor was recently seen in Fukrey 3 and OMG 2 and garnered immense adulation from fans. Discussing OMG 2, the actor highlighted the adulation pouring in and its successful OTT run.

He further also discussed Fukrey 3 and noted how laughter is crucial in life and the film does that. He proceeded to express gratitude for the success of both movies.

