Pankaj Tripathi goes live on Instagram but forgets the reason; here's what happened

Pankaj Tripathi, a well-loved figure in the film world, is adored by movie fans for his outstanding acting. He also received the Best Supporting Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards for his role in Mimi and is presently enjoying the success of his recent films, OMG 2 and Fukrey 3. Recently, Pankaj Tripathi pleasantly surprised his followers by going live on Instagram. However, in a funny twist, he forgot what he had intended to tell them.

About Pankaj Tripathi’s Instagram live

Pankaj Tripathi, with five million followers on his Instagram handle, recently did a live session on the social media platform but couldn't recall the purpose. He said hello to his fans and had a good laugh when he couldn't remember why he had gone live. He mentioned that it's quite something to go live and then forget the reason.

He then apologized and said not to worry about it. He also asked for their love and mentioned that when he remembers why he went live, he will either do it again or share it on social media. He said, “I mean it really is something, you come live and then you forget why. Well, never mind it. I am extremely sorry for this. Whenever I remember why, I will immediately either come live or just post it on social media. Until then please keep giving me all your love.”

Work front of Pankaj Tripathi

In his recent work, Pankaj Tripathi appeared in Fukrey 3 and OMG 2, both of which did really well at the box office. In Fukrey 3, he was part of a larger cast including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha, while in OMG 2, he played the lead role, with Akshay Kumar in a supporting part. Next, you can catch him in the third season of Mirzapur, where he's reprising his beloved character, Kaleen bhaiya. Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming projects projects also include Main Atal Hoon, and biographical film about the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The movie is directed by Ravi Jadhav, known for his National Award-winning films like Natarang and Balgandharva.

