Pankaj Tripathi on his cop act in Bunty Aur Babli 2: A role like this gives me creative freedom to entertain

In the next film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi will play a smart police officer. He hopes he has done the character he is portraying in the film justice. Pankaj said: "I'm grateful to find projects that are different and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a supremely funny film. I just loved the character that was offered to me by my director Varun V. Sharma and YRF and I hope I have done justice to the role. I have been looking for a role like this because it gives me the creative freedom to just entertain audiences through comedy."

He added: "I play a cop named Jatayu Singh, who through his shrewdness, manages to pit the two Buntys and Bablis in an epic fight for supremacy. While the two battle it out to prove who is the biggest con-artist, I have my eyes on the prize to be the most acclaimed cop."

"I'm the one who gets the original Bunty-Babli out of hiding to chase the new Bunty and Babli. What follows is madness and a laugh riot for audiences to be thoroughly entertained."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is set to release worldwide on November 19.

