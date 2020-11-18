Pankaj Tripathi on Irrfan Khan as his inspiration: He is the only Indian actor whose every film I've seen

In a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi talked about his ‘favourite’ actor Irrfan Khan and revealed that he inspired him. He also emphasised that has seen every film of the late actor.

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and there is no denying that. With several blockbusters to his credit, the Mirzapur star has carved a niche for himself in the film industry. With every film, he has proved his versatility and perfectly justifies each of his characters. It goes without saying that he must be an idol for many budding actors. But do you know who is his inspiration? Well, it’s none other than the late actor Irrfan Khan. The Newton star recently revealed that he really liked Irrfan and was left heartbroken with his sudden demise. He added that Hindi Medium was perhaps the only Indian actor whose every film Pankaj has watched.

In a recent interview with DNA, when Pankaj was quizzed about his favourite star, he told the leading daily, “I really liked Irrfan Khan and was very sad when we lost him and even today I am because he inspired me. I watched Maqbool, Warrior and all most all his films.” He added, “I think he was the only Indian actor whose every film I’ve seen.” He added, “I felt like he was doing something different and this is the impact acting should have.”

To note, Pankaj garnered much love and appreciation for playing Kaleen Bhaiya' in Mirzapur 2. While talking about it, he said that he enjoyed every bit of playing the powerful character of Kaleen Bhaiya. The leading daily quoted him as saying, “I genuinely enjoyed playing Kaleen Bhaiya. The way he handles people and especially his hypocrisy. So, during the performance, I thought his hypocrisy is very entertaining. I liked the writing when I heard it. I thought it was an interesting role. I enjoyed the first scene where Kaleen is built up.”

On the work front, he is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Ludo that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Credits :DNA

