Pankaj Tripathi joins the cast of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey for a pivotal role

Akshay Kumar, who will be seen playing the titular role in Bachchan Pandey, will be seen sharing the screen space with Pankaj Tripathi for the first time in the movie.

Pankaj Tripathi has been on a roll lately. After giving stupendous performances in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mirzapur season 2 and Ludo early this year, the renowned actor has been roped in for yet another exciting project. We are talking about and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Panday. According to media reports, Pankaj has been roped in to play a key role in the movie. Interestingly, this will be the Super 30 actor’s first collaboration with .

Speaking about the development, a source stated, “While Kriti & Pankaj have worked earlier in Lukka Chuppi. Pankaj & Akshay will be teaming up for the first time. Both are known for their comic timing and unusual choices and one cannot wait to see the creativity that both these actors create on screen. Pankaj will be joining Akshay, Kriti, Jacqueline & Arshad in Jaisalmer from January onwards.” Furthermore, the source mentioned that Pankaj has been brought on board to add humour to the script.

“It was Sajid Sir & Farhad Sir’s idea to rope him for a pivotal role which will add a lot of humour to the storyline. It’s a huge ensemble cast which will be shooting together for 90 days, it’s going to be a roller coaster ride,” the source added.

For the uninitiated, Akshay will be seen playing the role of a dreaded gangster in Bachchan Panday while Kriti will be seen as a journalist. The Farhad Samji directorial will be Kriti’s second project with Akshay and the team will begin shooting for the movie in 2021.

