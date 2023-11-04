Pankaj Tripathi on being called ‘great actor’; says people like ‘above average’ work for THIS reason

Be it Rudra in Stree or Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Pankaj Tripathi has aced several characters with ease over the past few years. Recently, the actor spoke at length about how he perceives being called a ‘great actor’ and revealed the reason why people find average work to be outstanding. Read on to know what else Pankaj Tripathi said.

Pankaj Tripathi opines on being called ‘Great actor’

During a recent interview with Film Companion, the OMG 2 star recalled the time when he was called a ‘great actor’ by a female fan. Elaborating on the same, he mentioned that he doesn’t feel that he is an outstanding actor as very average work is being delivered in the surroundings. In such a situation, people tend to find even above-average work to be great.

“Mujhe laga mujhe abhi nahin malum hai mai great actor hun chuki surrounding me itna average kaam ho raha hai aas paas ki thora sa above average bhi great lagne lagta hai. But I think mai utna hi lighty leta hun ki jeewan bhar ka prashna nahi hai. Abhi ka truth hai aaj ke din meri jitni samajh hai. Imaandari me ek paise ki kami nahi rahegi,” he said.

(I think I don’t feel that I am a great actor because very average work is happening in the surroundings. Hence, even if someone performs above average, people find it to be great. But I think I take it lightly since it’s not a matter of life and death. Moreover, it’s the truth of the present and there will be no compromise on honesty in work.)

He further added that this is the reason why never asks for re-takes and never looks at the monitor post giving a shot.

Work front of Pankaj Tripathi

The actor was recently seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam in OMG 2. Directed by Amit Rai, the film was a sequel to 2012’s OMG - Oh My God!

Up next, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in Main Atal Hoon, which will be based on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

