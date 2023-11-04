Pankaj Tripathi once saw an autorickshaw with his OMG 2 poster on back; Here's what he did next

Pankaj Tripathi, a beloved name in the film industry, is cherished by movie enthusiasts for his remarkable performances. The OMG 2 actor shared a humorous incident about traveling in an autorickshaw that had his own poster on the back. Pankaj chuckled as he recounted that when he mentioned it to the rickshaw driver, he found it quite amusing.

Pankaj Tripathi arrived for the interview in an autorickshaw

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that, despite his growing success, his day-to-day life remains quite unchanged. However, he jokingly shared his consideration of boosting his remuneration for future projects. He added a humorous anecdote, mentioning how he arrived at the interview in an autorickshaw.

Pankaj shared, "Aur khushkismati samjhiye, ki jis auto mein aaya hun, uss auto ke peeche OMG 2 ka poster laga tha. Akshay sir aur mera photo. Mere saath jo ladka tha usne ek video bhi banaya hai, ki sir ye to sanyog hai" (The auto had a poster of OMG 2 on the back side, featuring me alongside Akshay Kumar. The moment was so amusing that a young companion decided to capture it on video)."

The Mimi actor also mentioned that the autorickshaw driver was initially quite puzzled by all the unexpected attention his auto was getting. It wasn't until Pankaj removed his face mask and revealed his identity that things clicked for the driver. After inspecting the poster, the driver returned with a smile, clearly amused by the coincidence.

Pankaj will soon be seen in Main Atal Hoon

Pankaj will soon grace the screen in Main Atal Hoon, a biographical portrayal of India's former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film is currently in its post-production phase, with Pankaj having already shared his first look from the movie. Movie enthusiasts can anticipate its theatrical release scheduled for December 2023.

