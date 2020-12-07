Pankaj Tripathi on playing a South superstar in Shakeela: Want to bring out idiosyncrasies of artists

Pankaj Tripathi, who will next be seen in the upcoming film Shakeela, has spilled the beans on playing an "interesting and colourful" character in the film. Here’s what he said.

Pankaj Tripathi is an actor par excellence and his impressive body of work proves the same. The talented actor has given many blockbusters proving that he is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. The Mirzapur star will next be seen in the biopic titled Shakeela. After months of teasing, Pankaj has today unveiled his first look from the film on social media. In the first look poster, he is seen dressed in fashionable clothes while striking a perfect pose. Recently, in an interview, the actor has talked about his excitement of playing a South superstar in the film and said he has got to play an interesting and colourful character in his next.

As per TOI, in a statement, the Gangs of Wasseypur star said he always wanted to play an actor on screen, adding that he wants to bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. He said, “I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with the very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film. I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. It's an interesting and colourful character.”

Check out Pankaj Tripathi's Instagram post:

On a related note, Shakeela is the official biopic of a Malayalam actor who ruled the roost in her days of glory. The film is directed by Indrajit Lankesh. Richa Chadha will be seen playing the titular role in the biopic that will release in India in multiple languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also starring Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai, the movie is based on the life of well-known Southern actor, C. Shakeela. The film is all set to release this Christmas.

Also Read: UNSEEN: Taimur is in his own happy world as mum Kareena Kapoor and dad Saif Ali Khan smile for a family photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×