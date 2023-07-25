Pankaj Tripathi REACTS to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 VS Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 box office clash

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi is the spiritual sequel to hit comedy film Oh My God from 2012. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel led Gadar 2 is the successor to one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Both these films are in the spotlight as they get ready for a huge clash at the box office next month. In a recent conversation, actor Pankaj Tripathi has reacted to the clash and has revealed how is not worried at all.

Pankaj Tripathi reacts to clash between Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Pankaj Tripathi shared his opinion on the box office clash between the two films. He revealed that he was not at all concerned. Tripathi added, “Main siwaye acting ke, aur kisi cheez par dhyaan nahi deta (I don’t worry about anything else other than acting). If four films are released (on the same day), and all four of them are good, toh wo sab chalengi. I don’t really bother about how many screens we have got. I’m not even aware where my film will be released. Acting mera kaam hai aur film ki business side ke baare mein mujhe koi idea nahi hota (My job is to act and I don’t have any idea about the business side of the film).”

Not long ago, in a chat with Times of India, Sunny Deol had also opened up about his feelings towards the clash. He recalled how the first Gadar had also clashed with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and had emerged as the winner at the box office. He added that he couldn’t understand the comparison between these films.

OMG 2 and Gadar 2 release in theaters on August 11.

Pankaj Tripathi’s work front

After OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi will appear in the third installment of the Fukrey franchise which will release on December 1. He will also be joining an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and others for Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology film Metro in Dino. The 46-year old actor will essay the role of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Main Atal Hoon. Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Stree 2 is also in his pipeline.

