Pankaj Tripathi recalls getting replaced by a tiger on Fukrey 2 poster; reacts to being called ‘saleable face’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who was last seen in Fukrey 3, has come a long way. He started his journey from scratch and has now become an integral part of the industry. Recently, in an interview, Pankaj, a National Award holder, revealed how distributors from the industry described him as a ‘saleable face’. The ace actor also spoke about his journey of barely making a survival from acting to being a part of consecutive successful films and being removed from Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya.

Pankaj Tripathi on being called a 'saleable face'

While speaking to The Lallantop recently, Pankaj Tripathi revealed his conversation with one of the distributors. He shared the story and said, "I have been a part of two back-to-back hit films, OMG 2 and Fukrey 3. People talk a lot about box office collection. If we look at it from that perspective, though I only believe in good and bad films, both films have been successful. A very big distributor recently told me, ‘You’re now a saleable face’. I told him, 'I don't know about that, I just try to deliver good performances'."

Further, Pankaj also recalled how his face was not featured on the poster of Fukrey Returns in 2017. The poster featured a picture of a Tiger with the lead actors, but not him. During the interaction, the actor revealed he told the team, "This is VFX Tiger, he doesn’t have to make a career. I have to. You could have used my picture instead of the Tiger." He added that it was his journey and time does play an important role during the process.

Pankaj Tripathi recalls being a part of Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya

Interestingly, the Mimi actor was a part of Hrithik and Preity Zinta's film Lakshya. The film won immense praise. But unfortunately, his scenes from the film were deleted.

Tripathi recalled that the news of him being a part of Lakshya was printed in the newspaper, and he felt bad, because people who would read the paper and then wouldn’t get to see him in the film, would see him as a liar. He added, "Cinema is a lie, we make up a story and show it on screen. But I refrain from lying in real life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after enjoying the glorious success of Fukrey 3, the actor is now all set to be seen in projects like Metro 2, Stree 3, and Mirzapur 3.

