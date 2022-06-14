Pankaj Tripathi remembers his 'favourite' singer KK: My wish of meeting him remains unfulfilled

In a heartbreaking incident, prominent singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK passed away at the age of 53 on May 31 shortly after performing live in a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal. Reportedly, the singer fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. KK passed away due to a cardiac arrest, according to the post-mortem report. A few days ago, KK's first song post his tragic death was released and it is from Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga. The song is titled Dhoop Paani Bahne De.

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Pankaj Tripathi remembered the late singer and called him one of his favourites. He also regretted not meeting him during the time of recording of the song. Tripathi said, "I so wanted to meet KK during the recording of the song. When the recording happened, I was out of town. So, when I saw the picture of KK with Gulzar Saab, the director Srijit Mukherji, and Shantanu da in the studio, I had decided the day Sherdil's trial screening happens, I will meet KK and have a conversation with him. I have been a huge fan of KK, he is one of my favourite singers. The song that he sang is a very soulful and wonderful track. However, my wish of meeting him remains unfulfilled."

Talking about Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga, the film helmed by Srijit Mukherji and is inspired by true events. It presents an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflicts and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest. The film is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, along with Match Cut Productions. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. The family entertainer is all set to appear on the big screen from June 24.

