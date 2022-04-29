Pankaj Tripathi remembers Irrfan Khan on death anniversary: I get emotional every time I talk about him

Irrfan Khan left a huge void in the film industry when he passed away two years ago. On his second death anniversary, the legendary actor is being remembered by several fans and celebrities who had the pleasure of working with Irrfan. One of them was Pankaj Tripathi who remembered Irrfan for the massive inspiration that he was for the actor

In a video shared by Delhi Times, Pankaj can be sitting int he premises of Delhi's National School of Drama. Speaking about Irrfan in the video, he said, "Every actor from our generation, almost every actor, has been inspired by Irrfan. I get emotional every time I'm asked to talk about him. I'm not able to talk a lot about him."

The Mirzapur actor further added, "Be it for craft, intellect, on screen and off-screen behaviour, how to view acting, he has inspired everyone immensely. When he acted, it made us take note of how he did it. He was breaking the formula. I have only watched Irrfan's films."

The late actor passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. His son, Babil Khan, will soon be following in the footsteps of his father Irrfan Khan. He will be making his debut alongside Tripti Dimri with Netflix's Qala. The star kid is working very hard to live up to the expectations. Babil was earlier pursuing filmmaking but post his father's demise the young gun decided to switch to acting.

