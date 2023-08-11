Pankaj Tripathi reveals Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 revolves around 'issues of teenagers': It gives a social message

In a recent conversation with PTI, actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will be playing a significant role in OMG 2, shared that the film is a total entertainer and comes with an important social message that revolves majorly around the issues faced by teenagers.

Pankaj Tripathi on the importance of OMG 2 for teenagers

After a few modifications, the censor board gave the film OMG 2 an ‘A’ certificate, and because of this Pankaj Tripathi, who will be playing an important role in the film, said that because of the given certificate, kids won’t be able to watch it and it was made specifically for them. In fact, Tripathi told PT, “The film is entertaining and towards the end it gives you a social message, it is an important message. It revolves around the issues of teenagers and towards the end it talks about sex education.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also shared that Crediting writer-director Amit Rai and creative producer Chandraprakash Dwivedi have done a lot of hard work in terms of research, and so the film is made with complete honesty.

Moreover, the actor added that he and his co-stars are aware of the fact that society will not become progressive and will definitely not change because of cinema, but at the same time, “the film keeps values and belief systems intact in a logical way”.

Yami Gautam says ‘the film touches upon the topic of education’

Yami Gautam Dhar, who was last seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, will now be playing the role of a lawyer in OMG 2. The actress said that the film touches upon the topic of education and is made with good intentions.

At the same time, she also said, “This topic (sex education) is important because it is related to children, and it is connected to education and to their future, so it is important that the film reaches its target audience.”

Lastly, the 34-year-actress said that even though she won’t be able to talk much about the film, all she can hope for is that when the audience sees the film, they will not feel uncomfortable.

During the interview, Pankaj Tripathi shared that because he and his co-star Yami Gautam Dhar come from small towns of the country, they, as actors, are very mindful about respecting people’s boundaries and sentiments. The 46-year-old actor said, “I’m from North Bihar and Yami is from Himachal Pradesh. We come from a strong, cultural, social and spiritual background. Because of our backdrop, whether it is a social drama or thriller film, we are mindful about what impact it (film) will have on the audience.”

The film starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar was released on August 11.