Pankaj Tripathi reveals he took advantage of his seniority with Ranveer Singh and team on Kabir Khan's '83 

Pankaj Tripathi will be essaying the role of India's coach PR Man Singh in Kabir Khan's '83 and in a recent interview he revealed how he got into the character's skin.

sent his fans in a flurry of excitement last year when he announced that he will be playing Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and chronicling India's first World Cup victory. Directed by Kabir Khan, buzz around the sports drama was at an-time high with an impressive cast line-up and also being roped in to play Ranveer's onscreen wife. However, the pandemic played spoilsport and the film's April 2020 release had to be pushed.

The makers are keen on releasing the film on the big screen and Pankaj Tripathi will be essaying the role of India's coach PR Man Singh. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Pankaj revealed that the cast did months of workshops together. And to better understand his character, he even visited Singh at his Hyderabad home.

"Not too many people know anything about him, but for the 14 players, he was the hero," said Pankaj adding that he learned how to speak the Hyderabadi dialect from him. The 'Ludo' actor also revealed the close bond he shared with the actors on the film's sets.

Pankaj revealed that he often goofed around with Ranveer Singh and the teammates. "I'd take advantage of my seniority and my role to admonish them sometimes, and if we packed up early, I'd regale them with stories and my extensive knowledge," Pankaj revealed.

While it was earlier announced that 83 will release on Christmas this month, the makers have pushed the film's release to next year.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

