Pankaj Tripathi on how he celebrated Chhath Puja: Due to Covid, we kept it lowkey, offered prayer from home

Chhath Puja is one of the most popular festivals in India and it is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm especially in Bihar. While everyone associated from the state has their share of memories of the festival, Pankaj Tripathi is no different who hails from Bihar and was excited to celebrate the festival in his hometown with his family. However, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor has made to follow the COVID 19 precautions during the celebrations and had celebrated at a low scale.

Talking about it, Pankaj told ANI, “I am currently in Bihar only and I am immensely happy to celebrate this year's Chhath Puja in my hometown after so many years. Chhath Puja is the biggest festival in Bihar. We all people meet and worship nature throughout the four-day festival together. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, my family will keep it low-key only. We will avoid performing the rituals in crowded places. Instead of going to the riverside, we will create a small pool system at our home and offer prayers to the sun god from there only”.

He also asked everyone to take the necessary precautions during the celebrations. “Though coronavirus cases have dropped, we should not take the situation lightly. One should take proper precautions while heading out to celebrate the festival,” Pankaj added. As of now, the Stree actor is looking forward to the release of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2. Besides, he will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s much awaited ’83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.