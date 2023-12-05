Pankaj Tripathi REVEALS making Kadak Singh was difficult: 'This film needed a lot of work'

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the comedy film Fukrey 3 which emerged as a successful project. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kadak Singh. Ahead of the release, he shared that working in the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury film was difficult.

Pankaj Tripathi says making Kadak Singh was difficult

Actor Pankaj Tripathi best describes the saying, ‘Better late than never’. For a couple of years during the inception of his acting career, the actor has been playing several minor roles in movies like Bunty aur Babli, Omkara, Agneepath, and some others. However, it was only in 2012, that he got his breakthrough with the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise in which he played the role of Sultan. Recently, Tripathi shared how challenging it was to work in Kadak Singh.

The Indian Express quoted him saying in a statement, “The writing, the screenplay, everything was difficult. Making this film was difficult in general. This film needed a lot of work and crafting because it is very unique." Hence, he hopes that this film works its way out and does wonders, and the audiences love it.

Pankaj Tripathi on OTT changing the landscape of filmmaking

The thriller film Kadak Singh will be released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on December 8. Sharing his two cents on how such streaming platforms have changed the way cinephiles consume content, the method actor said, “I am not an expert regarding cinema nor OTT, but I know that I am good at acting. I do know that today OTT has allowed people to watch a lot of films, and a lot of people choose digital content now. So, let’s see where it takes us,” Pankaj Tripathi added.

Apart from Tripathi, the movie also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev in major roles.

What’s next for Pankaj Tripathi?

After enjoying the positive feedback for Fukrey 3, Kadak Singh will be released soon. He also has an impressive lineup of work including projects like Main Atal Hoon, Metro In Dino, and Stree 2 some of which will make their cinematic debut sometime next year.

