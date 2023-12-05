Pankaj Tripathi reveals people want selfies with him because of memes; 'They had not seen any of my works'

Pankaj Tripathi, renowned for his stellar performances in top-tier films and web shows, has been a pivotal figure in contemporary entertainment. Despite the widespread recognition for his work, the actor revealed an amusing facet of fame—people occasionally approach him for photos not based on his acting prowess, but because they've encountered him in memes or reels.

During his appearance on Curly Tales, Pankaj Tripathi shared a humorous encounter with fans seeking selfies. Recounting an incident in his village, he mentioned two kids approaching him solely because they recognized him from memes and reels, not having watched any of his films or shows. The actor found it amusing that his catchphrase 'shabash beta' from Mirzapur, widely used in memes, had transcended into popular culture, highlighting the expansive reach and impact of the world of memes and reels.

Tripathi further conveyed his surprise at being acknowledged in secluded corners of the country. Whether filming in the North-East, Bengal, or remote hilly terrains, he often meets fans in these less frequented areas. Demonstrating genuine curiosity, he initiates conversations, inquiring about the particular film or show they have watched.

Pankaj Tripathi’s work front

Pankaj Tripathi, armed with formal acting training, initiated his career with television roles and minor film appearances in productions like Omkara and Agneepath. However, his breakthrough arrived with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. Since then, he has been a linchpin in various successful projects, spanning the Fukrey franchise, Masaan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 83, and Mirzapur.

Demonstrating his versatility, Tripathi has extended his talent beyond Hindi cinema, making notable contributions to English, Telugu, Punjabi, and Tamil films. Following the success of Fukrey 3, he is actively involved in diverse projects such as Kadak Singh, Main Atal Hoon, Metro...In Dino, Stree 2, and Gulkanda Tales.

