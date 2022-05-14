Pankaj Tripathi says he barely saw ‘any money’ during his childhood: I always try to stay happy with what I’ve

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in today’s time. Pankaj is a brilliant performer and his acting skills in his movies prove that. Apart from his successful professional life, Pankaj also keeps his fans entertained on social media. In a recent interview, the ‘Kaagaz’ actor spoke about his childhood and how he barely saw any money.

In an interview with Times of India, Pankaj said, "I come from a humble background and even though my wife and I have been in Mumbai for many years, we've never felt the need to pursue a flamboyant lifestyle or a luxurious life. I don't think I will ever be able to take a big loan to buy a fancy car or a huge home."

The actor feels a person doesn't need an 'extravagant amount of money' to be happy. He added that he was the son of a farmer and grew up in a remote village in Bihar. The actor revealed that he barely saw any money as a child. “I have grown up understanding the value and vice of money and I don't think my outlook towards material wealth will change anytime soon. I believe you don't need an extravagant amount of money to be happy or comfortable in life. I always try to stay happy with what I have,” he shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in films such as Mimi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, 83, and Bachchhan Paandey. The actor is now preparing for his next role in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 and Sherdil.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi remembers Irrfan Khan on death anniversary: I get emotional every time I talk about him

