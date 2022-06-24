Pankaj Tripathi says he has reached saturation point in his career: Getting feeling that I should do less work

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has played versatile roles in in films like Stree, Gurgaon, Ludo, Luka Chupi and web series Mirzapur. Tripathi is gearing up for his upcoming film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga which is all set to hit theatres on June 24. The film presents an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflicts and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Indian Express, the actor opened up about Sherdil, his two-decade long journey in Bollywood and how he has reached the saturation point. The actor said, “It has been quite an interesting journey. I remember clearly how I did a few roles initially where I was the face but the voice was not mine, my part was edited out, and then I was a small part of large films. My journey is proof that if you work hard and consistently keep working on your craft, your journey will bear fruits. Sherdil is that fruit for me. It tells an important story about man and his relationship with nature, and the best part of it all is that it is a satirical film.”

Talking about the saturation point in his career after back-to-back films and shows, the actor said, “I know that I am almost at the saturation point. I plan to work a little less in the coming days. I am getting a feeling that I should do less work. I will try that for a year or so. If it doesn’t work, then I’ll be back to doing what I do now.” Tripathi also said that going forward, he wants to be a part of projects that give him satisfaction as an actor.

Coming back to the film, Srijit Mukherji’s Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is inspired by a strange tradition that took place near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, in which villagers would abandon their elderly relatives so that tigers might feed on them and the family would be compensated by the authorities.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga also stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta.